Southway Drive shooting: 3 people shot in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene after a shooting in southeast Houston on Tuesday evening.
What we know:
Officials said the shooting occurred in the 7400 block of Southway Drive just after 7 p.m.
Preliminary information from authorities said an adult male, along with a 12 and 15-year-old were shot.
Authorities said all three people are expected to be OK.
Officials said the adult male got robbed by multiple people and got shot during the robbery.
The suspects took off running, run up toward the kids, a fight occurred, and both the juveniles were shot.
The Source: Information provided by Houston Police Department Watch Command and FOX 26 Reporter Sherman Desselle who is on the scene.