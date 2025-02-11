Southway Drive shooting: 3 people shot in southeast Houston

Authorities are on the scene after a shooting in southeast Houston on Tuesday evening.

Multiple people shot on Southway Drive

What we know:

Officials said the shooting occurred in the 7400 block of Southway Drive just after 7 p.m.

Preliminary information from authorities said an adult male, along with a 12 and 15-year-old were shot.

Authorities said all three people are expected to be OK.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Officials said the adult male got robbed by multiple people and got shot during the robbery.

The suspects took off running, run up toward the kids, a fight occurred, and both the juveniles were shot.