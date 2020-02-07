Southeast Houston teen missing for 6 days

article

A Houston teen has been missing since Saturday, February 1.

16-year-old Melanie Ann Baena was last seen at her home on Radio Road in southeast Houston almost one week ago. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 102 pounds. She has fair skin, brown eyes, and dark brown hair with blond balayage highlights.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Ana Omana at 713-858-5624 and the authorities at 832-394-1840.

