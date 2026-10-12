2 injured after stolen car crashes into southeast Houston store, catches fire

The Brief A driver fleeing police lost control and crashed into a local southeast Houston business, causing the car to burst into flames. Two customers inside the store were hospitalized in stable condition. The driver faces multiple felony charges, according to officials.



A police chase in southeast Houston came to an end after a stolen vehicle crashed and caught fire on Sunday night, injuring two people.

Southeast Houston crash

What we know:

According to a sergeant with the Houston Police Department, around 10 p.m. an officer spotted a vehicle that had been stolen earlier in the day on Scott Street, south of Reed Road, in the Sunnyside area. After using the vehicle's license plate to confirm that it was stolen, the officer turned on their emergency lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver refused to pull over and sped off down a backstreet of Scott Street, officials said. Reports state the driver lost control and crashed directly inside a store. According to HPD, the crash caused the car to catch fire inside the building and the Houston Fire Department was called to extinguish the flames.

A vehicle parked in front of the store was also hit during the incident.

Two customers inside the building were struck and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Officers said the driver was also taken to the hospital for superficial lacerations.

The sergeant reports the driver will be charged with evading, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and reckless driving.

What we don't know:

Authorities do not know what kind of business the driver crashed into.