Crews respond to fire in South Houston
HOUSTON - Houston Fire crews have been called to help put out a fire in South Houston.
South Houston fire
What we know:
A Houston Fire official said a building caught fire on Oregon Street near Galveston Road.
The Houston Fire Department was called to help the South Houston Fire Department at about 1:40 p.m.
Officials say they've switched to a defensive response as of about 2:30 p.m.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
What we don't know:
No other information has been reported at this time.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Fire Department.