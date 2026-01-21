Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Inland Jackson County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Chambers County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Houston County
3
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Southern Liberty County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Chambers County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Houston County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Developing

Crews respond to fire in South Houston

By
Published  January 21, 2026 3:00pm CST
South Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A building fire has been reported on Oregon Street near Galveston Road.
    • Houston Fire crews are responding to help the South Houston Fire Department.
    • No injuries have been reported at this time.

HOUSTON - Houston Fire crews have been called to help put out a fire in South Houston.

South Houston fire

What we know:

A Houston Fire official said a building caught fire on Oregon Street near Galveston Road.

The Houston Fire Department was called to help the South Houston Fire Department at about 1:40 p.m.

Officials say they've switched to a defensive response as of about 2:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

What we don't know:

No other information has been reported at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Houston Fire Department.

South HoustonHouston Fire Department