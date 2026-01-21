Crews respond to fire in South Houston

The Brief A building fire has been reported on Oregon Street near Galveston Road. Houston Fire crews are responding to help the South Houston Fire Department. No injuries have been reported at this time.



Houston Fire crews have been called to help put out a fire in South Houston.

South Houston fire

What we know:

A Houston Fire official said a building caught fire on Oregon Street near Galveston Road.

The Houston Fire Department was called to help the South Houston Fire Department at about 1:40 p.m.

Officials say they've switched to a defensive response as of about 2:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

What we don't know:

No other information has been reported at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.