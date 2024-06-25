A lot of people showed up for Tuesday night's city council meeting in the city of South Houston concerned about what's been going on at the South Houston Animal Shelter.

Mayor Joe Soto said he was contacted by the President of the SPCA, and that agency is offering to help.

SUGGESTED: In-depth: Jocelyn Nungaray murder case and $10 million bail for suspects

"We don't have an animal control officer right now. Two people resigned on Monday, so we're doing the best we can for these animals," Soto said. "All we have is two kennel techs, that's it."

In two Only on Fox reports last week, we told you about shelter director Jana Martinez admitting to cleaning the kennels with bleach while dogs remained inside.

She also told us not one dog has been adopted from the shelter since 2022.

Two animal control officers who resigned told South Houston City Council in two recent meetings about Martinez keeping six dogs and six cats she claimed to own at the shelter for a year and a half.

Former animal control officer Lisa Jones says Martinez kept her own dogs in the rabies quarantine area and would hide them if the state showed up for an inspection.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

The former animal control officers say Martinez ran a rescue group called Forgotten Paws of Texas.

"Selling animals and receiving funds through the adoption fees while using taxpayer dollars to neuter, spay and vet the animals. It's a conflict of interest," said city of South Houston resident Sophia Saenz.

Jones also accuses Martinez of collecting fees at the shelter gate from citizens who wanted their pets back.

"Instead of going down to city hall, you had to pay it here at the gate," she said. "You either had to pay cash or pay it through the directors' CashApp."

During Tuesday night's meeting, Jones pointed out by city ordinance there's supposed to be an animal advisory board for the shelter.

One city council member was shocked to hear she was on the board which doesn't even exist.

The mayor said bleach would no longer be used to clean the kennels.

He said change wouldn't happen overnight, but they are going to do whatever it takes to help the animals.