Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 11:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
12
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:48 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:30 PM CDT until THU 3:00 AM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 12:42 PM CDT until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:31 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:52 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from MON 11:14 AM CDT until MON 2:15 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from MON 11:42 AM CDT until MON 1:45 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County, Washington County
Rip Tide Statement
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

South Carolina police capture man wanted in 4 killings after a week on run

By Jeffrey Collins
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Police arrested a man wanted in four killings this month across two states on Monday after a seven-day search in South Carolina.

Tyler Terry was arrested around 10:30 a.m. with no more shots fired and he and the more than 300 officers searching for him were not hurt, the Chester County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter.

They did not release any additional details.

Officers, dogs, helicopters and drones have searched in woods, neighborhoods and industrial areas for Terry since he ran from the wrecked car he was a passenger in last Monday night in Chester County.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office advised residents to stay inside, lock their doors, secure firearms and report suspicious activity in their outbuildings, crawlspaces and trash bins. Authorities also appealed to people to check on loved ones living in the area, and to let them know about any vacant vacation homes for them to check out.

Tyler Terry 16x9

An undated booking photo shows Tyler Terry. (Photo credit: Chester County Sheriff's Office)

On Sunday afternoon, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said officers were actively pursuing Terry in a wooded area near Highway 9 and Richburg Road. He ran off after being spotted and chased by an officer, news outlets reported.

"We are confident Terry is within our perimeter," the sheriff’s office said on Twitter around 7:40 p.m. "Our perimeter has become thicker and is layered. We are sending teams inside in attempts to find him and force him out."

It was the fourth confirmed sighting of Terry since he fired shots at police during a high-speed chase May 17. Investigators have linked him to a May 2 killing in South Carolina, two killings outside of St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday and two additional shootings in recent weeks.

Adrienne Simpson, the 34-year-old woman driving Terry, was taken into custody after crashing following the 30-mile (48-kilometer) chase that reached speeds of 100 mph (160 kph), officials said.

Simpson’s husband, Eugene, was found dead Wednesday in a ditch, Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said. He had been missing since at least May 2. The sheriff’s office said Friday that Terry and Simpson were charged with murder in his death.