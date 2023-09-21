The U.S. Postal Service is making customers aware of some services that have been temporarily suspended at two locations in Houston.

According to USPS, the suspension is due to "safety concerns", but they did not provide further details on the reason.

FILE PHOTO. The United States Postal Service logo (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The following service suspensions are in effect:

Medical Center Station, 7205 Almeda Road, 77054

Retail service is temporarily suspended, but P.O. Box services are still being provided. P.O. Box hours are Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers can access retail services at the following nearby stations:

• Astrodome Station at 8205 Braesmain Drive, 77025. Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.

• Almeda Station, 3030 W. Fuqua Street, 77045. Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Southmore Post Office, 4110 Almeda Rd., 77004. Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Saturday.

Greens North Post Office, 1530 Greensmark Drive, 77067

Retail and P.O. Box service are temporarily suspended. P.O. Box service has been moved to a mobile unit in the parking lot. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Customers can access retail services at the following nearby stations:

• Cornerstone Post Office, 14403 Walters Road, 77014. Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Saturday

• Westfield Post Office, 17119 Red Oak Drive, 77090. Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.

• North Shepherd Post Office, 7511 N. Shepherd Drive, 77088. Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.