Some customers accuse Stafford pet store of selling sick, dying puppies

"My daughter was doing really excellent in school and asked for a puppy, so we decided to purchase a puppy for her," said Gabriela Herrera.



The Herrera’s bought a little guy they named Milo from Puppy Land Paws and More in Stafford.



"Within a few days, my kids started noticing he wasn’t eating," Herrera said. "The symptoms started getting worse, white foam started coming out of his mouth. We rushed him to the emergency room they tested him for Parvo and he was positive."



Milo died.



"My kids were crying, my mom was crying, we were all crying," she said.

According to Puppy Land’s contract, puppies who die from contagious diseases like Parvo, will be replaced.



But Herrera says all they’ve gotten is the runaround.



"He was sick the whole time, he was sick from the moment we got him," said Trina Carroll. "He was very malnourished, he was very lethargic. He was a very sick little guy."



Trina and Bill Carroll bought a Siberian Husky they named Wulfgar from Puppy Land Paws and More in Stafford.



Wulfgar died and they wanted their $3,000 back.



The store’s contract says no cash refunds for sick puppies, but the Carroll’s say the business knowingly sold them a sick dog.



"There’s no way they could not have known," Trina Carroll said.

We went to Puppy Land Paws and More in Stafford. The business was closed even though the sign said it was open until 8 p.m.



I called the number posted on the door. A man answered but hung up after I told him who I was and why I was calling. I also sent a text but got no response back.



Before buying a puppy please consider adopting one from a local shelter, you’ll be saving a life.