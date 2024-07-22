Expand / Collapse search

Some Black people are not in support of VP Harris being president

Published  July 22, 2024 11:39pm CDT
If you're watching the timeline on social media, it's clear Vice President Kamala Harris has a problem. We're seeing more and more Black people saying she is not the one. Especially Black men, who say her time as a prosecutor is a major issue where she incarcerated lots of Black males in California.

