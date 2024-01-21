Solar eclipse 2024: These U.S. cities are in the path of totality

The Great North American Eclipse is less than three months away: On April 8, 2024, "the greatest natural event you can see" will traverse parts of the United States, Mexico and Canada.

During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes completely in front of the sun, momentarily turning day into night for those in the path of its shadow – like someone just turned off a light switch. The path of the 2024 eclipse is about 115 miles wide and will span from Mexico to Maine.

It’s a rare event: any given spot on Earth will only see a total solar eclipse about once every 400 years. Despite long odds, a small portion of southeastern Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois will be in the path of the eclipse for the second time in less than a decade.

Total eclipse of the sun at the location of the longest duration of 2 minutes and 40 seconds in Hopkinsville, KY, August 2017 (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

More than 31 million people live in the path of this year’s shadow, also known as the path of totality, and millions more are expected to flood towns in the eclipse’s path.

Why you should get in the path of totality

When it comes to a total solar eclipse, experts say getting near the path of totality just doesn’t cut it.

"If you can get yourself into the path of the moon’s shadow for a total eclipse, it’s definitely worth the effort," Rick Fienberg, project manager of the American Astronomical Society’s Solar Eclipse Task Force, told FOX Weather . "A 99% partial solar eclipse doesn’t get you 99% of the experience of a total solar eclipse — that last 1% is literally the difference between night and day."

Locals and travelers from around the world gather on Menan Butte to watch the eclipse on August 21, 2017 in Menan, Idaho. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar ecl Expand

When the moon hides the sun, the temperature suddenly drops. Stars and planets that are usually only visible at night will emerge. Even animals are tricked into believing it’s nighttime, NASA says.

The totality lasts less than 10 minutes, and if you miss it, the next time a total solar eclipse will be visible in the U.S. is Aug. 12, 2045.

U.S. cities in the 2024 solar eclipse path of totality

The moon’s shadow first touches Mexico at Mazatlan, then enters the United States through Texas. From there, it cuts diagonally through parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also see a total solar eclipse, according to NASA.

2024 total solar eclipse map (NASA)

There are several major cities and many other towns in the path of totality. Here’s a look at some of them, according to NASA, the U.S. Navy and state tourism websites.

Texas

Eagle Pass, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

Austin, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

Killeen, Texas

Waco, Texas

Temple, Texas

Tyler, Texas

Irving, Texas

Sulphur Springs, Texas

Kerrville, Texas

Texarkana, Texas

Oklahoma

Here are some of the best viewing sites in Oklahoma, according to The Oklahoman :

Idabel, Oklahoma

Boswell, Oklahoma

Antlers, Oklahoma

Hugo, Oklahoma

Poteau, Oklahoma

Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansa

Hot Springs, Arkansas

Missouri

Poplar Bluff, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois

Mount Vernon, Illinois

Kentucky

Paducah, Kentucky

Indiana

Evansville, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana

Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio

Akron, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio

Pennsylvania

Erie, Pennsvylania

New York

Buffalo, New York

Jamestown, New York

Rochester, New York

Syracuse, New York

Watertown, New York

Lake Placid, New York

Plattsburgh, New York

Vermont

Burlington, Vermont

Montpelier, Vermont

St. Johnsbury, Vermont

Hardwick, Vermont

Newport, Vermont

St. Albans, Vermont

Stowe, Vermont

Waterbury, Vermont

Winooski, Vermont

New Hampshire

Lancaster, New Hampshire

Maine

Caribou, Maine

Rangeley, Maine

Carrabassett Valley, Maine

Jackman, Maine

Bingham, Maine

Moscow, Maine

Houlton, Maine

Presque Isle, Maine

FOX Weather contributed to this report.