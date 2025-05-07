Southeast Houston: Video released of vehicle involved in drive-by shooting that injured four

The Brief The shooting happened early Easter Sunday outside of Social Empire on Nyack Drive. Police say someone in a Jeep Compass or Toyota RAV4 shot at a crowd outside the bar. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (713-308-8800) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Surveillance video has been released showing a wanted vehicle that was involved in a shooting outside a bar in southeast Houston.

Houston Social Empire shooting: Video released

What we know:

The shooting was reported on April 20 at about 3:30 a.m. outside of Social Empire on Nyack Drive, near the Gulf Freeway and Scarsdale Boulevard.

Houston police shared video of the suspect vehicle this past Tuesday.

According to police at the scene, an SUV-type vehicle first drove past the bar and went toward the freeway. The vehicle then turned around and went past the bar again, then someone in the vehicle shot at the crowd outside the bar.

Investigators believe that vehicle was either a gray Jeep Compass or a Toyota RAV4.

The suspect reportedly shot into a crowd of about 15–20 people. Three men and a woman were injured in the shooting.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this incident has been identified by police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-3600.

Tipsters can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).

