At least four injured in drive-by shooting outside southeast Houston bar, police say

The Brief The shooting happened outside of Social Empire on Nyack Drive. Someone in an SUV-type vehicle shot into a crowd of at least 15 people. Two victims are in "critical to stable condition," according to police. The other two were reportedly grazed by the gunfire.



At least four people are injured after someone shot at a crowd outside a southeast Houston bar early Sunday morning, police say.

Shooting outside Social Empire

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. outside of Social Empire on Nyack Drive, near the Gulf Freeway and Scarsdale Boulevard.

According to HPD Assistant Chief James Bryant, an SUV-type vehicle first drove past the bar and went toward the freeway. The vehicle then turned around and went past the bar again, then someone in the vehicle shot at the crowd outside the bar.

Police say there were 15–20 people outside the bar, as well as a few people inside.

Four people were shot in this incident: three men and one woman, all between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.

Police say two men were hospitalized in "critical to stable conditions."

The other two victims were grazed by the gunfire. They took themselves to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Houston Police Major Assaults Division are investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

No descriptions of any suspects are available at this time.

The victims have not been identified.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear.