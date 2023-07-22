Hey soccer fans, while the FIFA Women's World Cup is going on, here in Houston two of the most iconic soccer clubs prepare to play each other.

Real Madrid CF will play against Manchester United on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at NRG Stadium as part of the Soccer Champions series of games. This is the first time these two clubs are meeting in Houston and the first time they've met since 2018.

Manchester United last played in Houston in 2010 when the city held the MLS All-Star Game.

For this matchup, people will be watching Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham, for Manchester United and Real Madrid, respectively.

The Houston stop on the tour is a Copa de Lone Star event. Copa de Lone Star hosted Manchester City and Club America in its inaugural match in 2022, the event says.

"It’s incredible to welcome back these two iconic clubs in Real Madrid and Manchester United to NRG Stadium this July," said Lone Star Sports and Entertainment General Manager David Fletcher. "This match is a rare opportunity for fans to see this caliber of talent in person and another chance to showcase Houston as a premier destination for soccer in the world."

Find more information and tickets for this anticipated match-up on the Soccer Championships Tour website.