Soccer fans, listen up! Here's your chance to see two of the world's most iconic soccer clubs play against each other in Houston's NRG Stadium.

The epic matchup will take place on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at NRG Stadium as part of the Soccer Champions Tour.

The 2023 match is the first time the two clubs are meeting in Houston and the first time they have met since 2018. Real Madrid’s only other visit to NRG Stadium was in 2019 against Bayern Munich, while Manchester United returns to NRG Stadium for the third time and first since they faced Manchester City at the venue in 2017.

"It’s incredible to welcome back these two iconic clubs in Real Madrid and Manchester United to NRG Stadium this July," said Lone Star Sports and Entertainment General Manager David Fletcher. "This match is a rare opportunity for fans to see this caliber of talent in-person and another chance to showcase Houston as a premier destination for soccer in the world."

The Houston stop on the tour is a Copa de Lone Star event. Copa de Lone Star hosted Manchester City and Club America in its inaugural match in 2022 in front of over 60,000 fans at NRG Stadium. The event focuses on providing fans world-class soccer matchups at NRG Stadium and is operated by Lone Star Sports and Entertainment. The 2023 Soccer Champions Tour is being produced in partnership with AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, and in partnership with Sixth Street and Legends.

Exclusive pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, May 16, with the general on-sale ticket access beginning on Friday, May 19. For access to the exclusive pre-sale, fans are invited to join the waitlist by clicking here. More information is also available at the tour website, and fans can follow @TheSCTour on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter for updates.