Potential SNAP benefit delay could heighten growing hunger crisis in Texas

After Monday, 3.5 million Texans, including 1.7 million children, may not receive their November SNAP benefits if the federal government shutdown lasts past today.

Advocates at No Kid Hungry Texas say it could make an already growing hunger problem even worse.

Impact of SNAP benefits loss on Texas

Texas has the highest population of food insecure people in the country, according to the nonprofit Feeding Texas. It affects one in six homes.

Texas Health and Human Services says that if the shutdown lasts past Oct. 27, funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will run out in Texas and benefits won't be provided for November.

It says recipients should "continue to report changes and follow instructions and deadlines for renewing benefits."

Unused benefits from October can still be used, and benefits are paid on a rolling basis, so recipients will be impacted when their November payments are scheduled to be paid.

What they're saying:

I talked with Mia Medina of No Kid Hungry Texas, who says this will make a growing hunger problem worse and could have very serious consequences.

"We would expect to see increased food insecurity in what is already a difficult time. We know that SNAP provides a lifeline to millions of Texans to help them afford nutritious food at the grocery store. We recently did a poll that showcased that many Texans already face food insecurity, so a program like SNAP being impacted by budget delays and a government shutdown would really mean the worst for families," said Medina.

By the numbers:

The poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Texas found 85% of Texans say food prices are rising faster than their income, up from 81% in 2024.

They found 71% of Texans are forced into painful trade-offs and increased debt, having to choose between nutritious food and other expenses like rent, utilities, gas, or medicine.

And they say many parents report skipping meals to ensure their children can eat, and/or are going into greater debt to afford food.

"Among all Texans, parents and caregivers are having the hardest time. They’re under enormous strain. They’re reporting cutting back on protein and fresh produce or going without food completely, and some reported worsening mental or physical health due to food insecurity," said Medina.

Tips for managing without SNAP benefits

What you can do:

Here are some tips to help recipients through a possible delay in benefits:

Use benefits to buy shelf-stable foods, such as canned meats, rice, pasta, cereal and infant formula

Freeze perishable foods like bread, meat, fruits, and vegetables to extend their shelf life for several months.

Use food pantries

The Houston Food Bank website has an interactive tool to help you find food pantries in your area.