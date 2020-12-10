Small plane crashes in Manvel, authorities on scene

article

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating following a small plane crash in Manvel.



Authorities said the crash occurred around 1 p.m. near Oil Field Road.

DPS Trooper Stephen Woodard said the plane struck a power pole.

The pilot was said ok but was taken to Memorial Hermann for injuries.

Authorities didn't release the pilot's name or his current condition.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.