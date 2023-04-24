Authorities are piecing together what led up to a small plane crashing at La Porte Municipal Airport early Monday morning.

Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but there is heavy law enforcement presence at the airport due to the crash. During a press conference with emergency officials, only one person was in the plane, the pilot, and was airlifted to Memorial Hermann downtown. No other injuries were reported.

We're told the plane suffered mechanical issues before diving nose-first into the ground.

Emergency crews were nearby, so the response was quick and was able to safely take the pilot to the hospital, however, their condition was unknown, as of this writing.

(Photo: SkyFOX)

No additional details have been shared, but various agencies will be handling the ongoing investigation along with the Federal Aviation Agency.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.