'Small number of positive cases' reported onboard Carnival Vista, officials say

Officials tell FOX 26 ‘a small number of positive cases’ have been reported onboard the Carnival Vista, which departed from Galveston on Saturday, July 31.



A viewer alerted FOX 26, after a passenger who is on the ship said, an announcement was made mandating a new mask policy everywhere on the ship except for outside.

In a statement to FOX 26, Carnival said, "We have implemented our new fleetwide mask policy early on Carnival Vista, given that we are managing a small number of positive cases on board. Our pre-established protocols of vaccinated guests and crew, testing, enhanced medical capabilities and contact tracing anticipated the potential for positive cases, and they are designed to adapt to various scenarios. We have identified and tested close contacts and anyone who tested positive is in isolation. The decision to implement the mask policy was made in an abundance of caution, given our focus on the health and safety of our guests and crew. The voyage will continue as planned and we are dedicated to continuing to provide our guests with a fun and safe vacation. We appreciate the support of our Carnival Vista guests, who have been extremely supportive as we implemented the policy Wednesday evening."

It's unclear which type of COVID cases are being reported. The viewer stated that there are 'several cases of the new COVID variant on the ship."

The ship is expected to return on Saturday.

