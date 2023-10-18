Expand / Collapse search

SkyFox pilot injured after seagull shatters chopper windshield

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
PLEASANT PRARIE, Wis. - SkyFox's pilot made a heroic emergency landing after being struck in the face by a seagull Wednesday morning. 

Pilot Mike Sypien was flying the helicopter from Kenosha, Wisconsin back to Chicago at about 11:15 a.m. when the bird strike happened. 

A seagull flew into the front window shattering it and striking Sypien in the face. 

He was able to keep the chopper steady and landed the aircraft safely in a field in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. 

There was a photographer on board who was not injured. Sypien and the passenger were transported to an area hospital when the pilot was treated for cuts and scrapes. 