Expand / Collapse search

Sky High teams with Spec's for childhood Cancer

By
Published  September 10, 2024 1:26pm CDT
Consumer
FOX 26 Houston

Spec's helping with pediatric cancer awareness

Sky High for Kids is raising funds for pediatric cancer awareness. Ruben Dominguez is live in downtown Houston with details on how Specs is supporting this important cause and how you can get involved

Houston - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and Sky High For Kids has teamed up with Spec's to fight the good fight. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Customers shopping at any of the local Spec's locations will have the opportunity at checkout to donate to Sky High For Kids with any dollar amount they choose. 

SkyHigh fundraiser: How your purchase helps

It's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Ruben Dominguez is live at Spec's to show how your purchases can support families through the fight with SkyHigh and other charities.

The Houston-based non-profit has been raising money and awareness for pediatric cancer for the past 17 years and their efforts have contributed to making a huge difference to patients and families alike. 
 