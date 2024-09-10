Sky High teams with Spec's for childhood Cancer

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and Sky High For Kids has teamed up with Spec's to fight the good fight.

Customers shopping at any of the local Spec's locations will have the opportunity at checkout to donate to Sky High For Kids with any dollar amount they choose.

The Houston-based non-profit has been raising money and awareness for pediatric cancer for the past 17 years and their efforts have contributed to making a huge difference to patients and families alike.

