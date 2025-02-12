Sister of man shot to death, along with a woman he was dating, say he was in the wrong place at wrong time

The Brief One man is facing charges after killing a 30-year-old man last month. Authorities say 34-year-old Yamil Rivera-Perez is behind bars on a $750,000 bond.



"His 30th birthday was a week after his passing," said Alma Suárez, Alejandro Suarez's sister.

Man charged in Humble murder

Sheriff's deputies say 34-year-old Yamil Rivera-Perez is the reason Alejandro or "AJ" didn't live to see 30.

Alejandro Suarez

"My mother has been devastated. I've been devastated," Alma said.

The backstory:

On January 20, Alejandro was at 8007 Rebawood Drive in Humble visiting Charity Freeman.

Alma says the couple was dating.

"If this can happen to him, this can happen to anyone," she said.

Sheriff's deputies say Rivera-Perez forced entry into the garage door, armed with a gun.

Rivera-Perez and Charity Freeman reportedly ended their dating relationship several weeks ago. Deputies say Rivera-Perez shot Alejandro and Charity.

Alejandro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rivera-Perez drove Charity to an urgent care clinic where she died.

What they're saying:

"It's the definition of wrong place at the wrong time," said Alma. "What he did was take two beloved people from this Earth, from their families who loved them very, very much."

Alejandro's sister was at court when she saw her brother's alleged killer for the first time.

"My vision got blurry, my hearing was impaired. I've never experienced anything like that, seeing someone who murdered your brother," she said.

Rivera-Perez remains jailed in lieu of a $750,000 bond.