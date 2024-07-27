Expand / Collapse search

Sink hole evacuates 8 homes on Sutherland Terrace Place: HFD on the scene

Published  July 27, 2024 1:41pm CDT
HOUSTON - A large sinkhole near Memorial City caused multiple evacuations on Saturday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Eight homes were evacuated as a precaution on 405 Sutherland Terrace Place due to a ground collapse, officials say.

No one was reported injured and building engineers are at the scene to assess damage.