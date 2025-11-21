Small plane makes emergency landing in Cypress after engine trouble

The Brief A single-engine plane had to make an emergency landing at a field in the Cypress-area late Thursday night. The male pilot reported having engine trouble west of Grand Parkway after leaving West Houston Airport. Officials report the pilot was not injured int he landing.



A single-engine plane had to make an emergency landing at a field in the Cypress-area after it faced engine failure late Thursday night.

What we know:

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 42-year-old male pilot was leaving West Houston Airport reported he was having engine trouble when he was west of Grand Parkway.

When the pilot went to turn east to go back to the airport, but ended up having to land the plane near Grand Parkway and West Road in an empty field.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The pilot was not injured, officials report. The small plane did sustain damage due to the hard landing.

Harris County Sheriff's Office District 4 and the Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene to assist. DPS will be investigating the crash.

The small plane was a 1967 Mooney M20E.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the FAA will proceed with the incident.