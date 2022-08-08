Olivia Newton-John, singer and actress of 'Grease,' dies at 73

article

Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, according to her official Facebook page.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the post stated.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," the post continued.

RELATED: 'Magnum P.I.' actor Roger E. Mosley dead at 83

With a career spanning more than five decades, multiple cancer diagnoses followed the award-winning singer and actress through several of them.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and underwent a partial mastectomy and reconstruction. She was diagnosed with breast cancer again in 2013. Then in 2018, she revealed doctors had found a tumor in her lower back.

"It’s probably something I’ll deal with the rest of my life. But I will and I’ll be fine and there have been a lot of women, who have had reoccurrences, and continue on with their lives to be old ladies. That’s my vision," she told Australia’s 60 Minutes in 2017.

"I’ve had and I’m having an amazing life. So I have no complaints. I really don’t ... everyone goes through something. We all have something we need to go through in life and this has been my challenge," she added.

In 2021, she told People Magazine she was "feeling great" and had a lot to look forward to as the year went on, including the wedding of her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, as well as releasing a new duets album.

Throughout her health challenges, Newton-John had been vocal about easing her symptoms with medical marijuana.

RELATED: Australian folk singer Judith Durham dies at 79

In fact, she and her husband, John Easterling, whom she wed in 2008, even started the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which helps research "plant-based medicine and other holistic and wellness therapies" in order to "discover kinder ways to prevent, treat and cure all cancers."

Newton-John was born in England and moved to Melbourne, Australia with her family when she was five.

She got her start in the entertainment industry when she won a talent contest on a popular TV show. She eventually formed the double act "Pat & Olivia" with a friend from Melbourne, and the duo toured army bases and clubs throughout the UK and Europe.

RELATED: Check out these movies featuring Olivia Newton-John on Tubi

She eventually went on to release an album in the United States, "Let Me Be There." Throughout her singing career, she sold more than 100 million albums, won four Grammy Awards, numerous Country Music, American Music and Peoples Choice Awards, and had 10 number one hits including "Physical," which topped the charts for 10 consecutive weeks making it the number one single of the ‘80s, according to her biography.

In 1978 she became a household name in the United States when she starred alongside John Travolta in ‘Grease.’ The two paired up again in 2018 for a special Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences 40th anniversary event to celebrate the milestone.

Aside from show business, Newton-John also took on several business ventures.

She launched her Koala Blue brand in the ‘90s, which housed a clothing line and Australian wines. She also opened an award-winning retreat and spa in Australia, Gaia, which won the coveted "Global Hotel of the Year" honor at an international gala ceremony in 2018. The year later she launched a skincare line, Retreatment Boatnics. She’s also released several books.

"I'm so lucky to still be doing all these things," Newton-John told PEOPLE8 in 2021. "I don't think I imagined living this long! I feel very blessed."

FOX News and The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story is developing. Check back for updates.