Simone Biles offered coloring book, mistaken for child on flight

A flight attendant apparently mistook seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles for a child and offered her a coloring book on a recent flight.

The 25-year-old gymnast took to her Instagram story last week to share the embarrassing encounter.

"Not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I board….. I said ‘no I’m good I’m 25,'" wrote Biles in the caption which was shared on Twitter.

Biles, who stands at 4-foot-8 inches, made a face in disbelief.

The illustrious athlete was possibly on a departure flight from her visit to the White House Thursday where she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"Today, she adds to her medal count," said President Joe Biden as he introduced Biles.

The former foster child won 32 Olympic and World Championship medals making her the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history.

"I don't know how you're going to find room," for another medal, Biden joked. The 25-year-old is an advocate for athletes' mental health, foster care children and sexual assault victims. She's also the youngest person to ever receive the medal," said Biden.

After the coloring book incident, another flight attendant offered Biles an alcoholic drink.

"The other flight attendant gave me a mimosa so we’re in the clear," she wrote.