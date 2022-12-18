Authorities have issued a SILVER ALERT for a man last seen in northwest Harris County Saturday evening.

According to the Harris Co. Pct 4 Constables Office, Severo Hinojosa Jr., 83, was reportedly last seen in the 24900 block of Butter Wick Dr. in Spring, Texas.

Severo Hinojosa Jr., 83 (Photo courtesy of Harris Co. Pct 4 Constables Office)

Mr. Hinojosa Jr. has been described as having thin white hair, brown eyes, and gray hair standing at 5'6" weighing about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray zipper sweater, a white shirt, blue jeans, and gray Sketcher shoes.

Officials said the 83-year-old was also last seen driving a beige 2011 Toyota ABL with the Texas license plate reading CY4W319.

If you have any information on Mr. Hinojosa Jr.'s whereabouts, you're asked to call the Harris Co. Pct. 4 Constables at 281-346-3472.