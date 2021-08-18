Silver Alert issued for missing woman last seen in Houston

article

A silver alert has been issued for a missing elderly woman last seen in Houston.



Authorities are looking for 87-year-old Betty Henry.



Officials said Henry was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 5000 block of Chennault.

Henry is described as a Black female, 5’6" tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER



She is driving a gray 2017 Nissan Rouge bearing Texas license plate JSY5966.

Authorities said Henry is diagnosed with dementia.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

If you have any information on where Henry is, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit at (832) 394-1840.