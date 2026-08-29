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Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Juan Ramirez last seen in North Houston

By
FOX 26 Houston
Missing Persons
Published August 29, 2026 8:06 PM CDT
Published August 29, 2026 8:06 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Juan Ramirez, who was last seen Thursday morning in Houston.
    • He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.
    • Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.

HOUSTON - A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Juan Ramirez, who was last seen Thursday morning in Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

What we know:

Ramirez was last seen around 7 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 900 block of Imperial Bend Drive in North Houston, DPS said. The alert was issued Friday evening.

He is described as a white man with gray hair and brown eyes. Ramirez is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Ramirez should call 911. People with information can also contact the Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by Texas DPS.

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