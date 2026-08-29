Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Juan Ramirez last seen in North Houston
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HOUSTON - A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Juan Ramirez, who was last seen Thursday morning in Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
What we know:
Ramirez was last seen around 7 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 900 block of Imperial Bend Drive in North Houston, DPS said. The alert was issued Friday evening.
He is described as a white man with gray hair and brown eyes. Ramirez is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Ramirez should call 911. People with information can also contact the Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Texas DPS.