Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Juan Ramirez last seen in North Houston

article

The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Juan Ramirez, who was last seen Thursday morning in Houston. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.



A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Juan Ramirez, who was last seen Thursday morning in Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

What we know:

Ramirez was last seen around 7 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 900 block of Imperial Bend Drive in North Houston, DPS said. The alert was issued Friday evening.

He is described as a white man with gray hair and brown eyes. Ramirez is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Ramirez should call 911. People with information can also contact the Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.