Silver Alert continues for 61-year-old man missing from Missouri City

Published  December 27, 2025 8:44pm CST
Missouri City
FOX 26 Houston
Kelvin Butler

The Brief

    • Kelvin Butler has been missing since Monday, Dec. 22.
    • He was last seen in the 2800 block of Cambridge Lane.
    • He suffers from dementia and schizophrenia.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - The Missouri City Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man.

Missouri City Silver Alert

What we know:

Kelvin Butler is diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia, MCPD says, and is not from the area. 

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue athletic shorts with a white strip. He's described as a black man standing 5'7" with brown eyes. 

He was last seen around 6 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Cambridge Lane.

What you can do:

If you have seen Kelvin Butler or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Missouri City Police Department immediately at 281-403-8700.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Missouri City Police Department.

Missouri CityMissing Persons