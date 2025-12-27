Silver Alert continues for 61-year-old man missing from Missouri City

article

The Brief Kelvin Butler has been missing since Monday, Dec. 22. He was last seen in the 2800 block of Cambridge Lane. He suffers from dementia and schizophrenia.



The Missouri City Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man.

Missouri City Silver Alert

What we know:

Kelvin Butler is diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia, MCPD says, and is not from the area.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue athletic shorts with a white strip. He's described as a black man standing 5'7" with brown eyes.

He was last seen around 6 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Cambridge Lane.

What you can do:

If you have seen Kelvin Butler or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Missouri City Police Department immediately at 281-403-8700.