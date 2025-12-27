Silver Alert continues for 61-year-old man missing from Missouri City
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - The Missouri City Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man.
Missouri City Silver Alert
What we know:
Kelvin Butler is diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia, MCPD says, and is not from the area.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue athletic shorts with a white strip. He's described as a black man standing 5'7" with brown eyes.
He was last seen around 6 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Cambridge Lane.
What you can do:
If you have seen Kelvin Butler or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Missouri City Police Department immediately at 281-403-8700.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Missouri City Police Department.