Shooting reported at specialty clinic in Texas Medical Center, deputy shot in hand

Authorities are on the scene following a shooting next door to Ben Taub Hospital.



Details are limited but we're told the shooting occurred at a specialty clinic next door to the hospital around 4:30 p.m.



Hospital officials said sheriff officers with an inmate from the county jail brought over an inmate for a clinic visit.



The Houston Police Department said one of the deputies was watching the suspect when the suspect tried to get ahold of the deputy's gun.



Authorities said the deputy was grazed in the hand.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the deputy is being treated for a non-life-threatening wound.



We're told the suspect is detained and the situation is under control at this time.



No other injuries have been reported, according to officials.



This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.