The Harris County Sherrif's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning in the 10000 block of Airline Drive.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to HCSO, a woman around the age of 24 was shot and was driven to a gas station in the 6400 block of North Freeway.

She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. We will update as information becomes available.