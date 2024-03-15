Houston police are responding to a shooting at Hermann Park near the Houston Zoo.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to HPD, a security guard shot a woman around 2:15 pm Friday afternoon.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There was no other information on what led to the shooting as this is an ongoing investigation.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

There is no threat to the public.