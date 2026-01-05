Houston Sherwood Lane: Second suspect arrested for July 2025 shooting death

The Brief Jose Cortez-Torres was the second suspect arrested for the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Angel Chavira in July 2025. Chavira was shot while sitting outside his apartment complex with friends on Sherwood Lane, according to Houston police. Back in October 2025, Octavio Garcia Cruz was arrested and charged for his alleged role in the shooting.



A second suspect was arrested on Friday in connection to the deadly shooting of a man in July 2025, according to the Houston Police Department.

Jose Cortez-Torres, 39, was charged with murder and booked into Harris County Jail for the death of 35-year-old Angel Chavira. Another suspect, Octavio Garcia Cruz, 48, was arrested and charged on Oct. 8, 2025 for his alleged role in the shooting.

Sherwood Lane shooting

The backstory:

On July 5, 2025, Houston police were called to a shooting on Sherwood Lane near Highway 290 and Magnum Road around 10:50 p.m.

Jose Cortez-Torres mugshot

According to police, Chavira was sitting outside his apartment with friends when he was approached by two suspects, now believed to be Cruz and Cortez. One of the suspects shot him multiple times, then they both ran from the scene.

Police say Chavira was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle, but was later pronounced deceased.

Octavio Garcia Cruz mugshot

In August, Houston police released surveillance footage of the two suspects. Authorities say the footage shows the two approaching Chavira's apartment before the shooting.