Sheriff: Body found in San Jacinto River possibly connected to missing man who fell off jet ski

Officials in Harris County are investigating a body found in the San Jacinto River Monday evening.

Details are scarce as the incident is still active, but according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man's body could be linked to that of a person who went missing Sunday after falling off a jet ski.

Medical examiners are working to properly identify the man before we can know for certain.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

