Residents are being asked to shelter in place after an explosion at a plant in Shepherd.

The fire has been reported at Sound Resource Solutions at 731 FM 1127.

Source confirms injury in Shepherd plant fire

A source tells FOX 26 that one person has been injured and is being taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center. According to the source, the person has first-degree burns to the face and second-degree and third-degree burns to the arms.

Shepherd plant fire shelter-in-place, evacuation

San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management initially asked residents living in a five-mile radius to shelter in place. However, officials say after a scene assessment, the shelter-in-place has been reduced to a one-mile radius.

San Jacinto County Pct. 2 Commissioner Donny Marrs says residents that live on FM 1127 and would like to leave their homes should go to the end of FM 1127 to Watson Road. It will take them to the entrance of the Trinity River Ranch. Residents will be escorted out. Once residents leave, they will not be able to return.

County officials say a private school located on FM 1127 has been evacuated to the Shepherd ISD Administration Building.

Polk County Emergency Management recommends that residents along US Highway 59 from Goodrich to Leggett shelter in place and turn off HVAC systems in homes and businesses.

US Highway 59 closed

US Highway 59 is closed from FM 1988 to Exit 451B. Everyone is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says traffic is backing up all the way into their county.

Videos of Shepherd plant fire show massive plume of smoke

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.