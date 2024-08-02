In an exclusive interview with FOX 26, the grieving mother of a 2-year-old girl who died following an attack by three Rottweilers speaks out about her devastating loss and how she's coping in the aftermath.

"I would just hug her and love on her like I always did, and I would just be in her skin and let her be in mine and I wouldn’t even get annoyed for one second, I would just give her all my love," Daja Pringle said.

Pringle is drawing on her inner strength and faith to navigate this harrowing time. "Counting my blessings," she says, is crucial to enduring the pain of her daughter, A'Daya Rain Fisher's tragic death. The toddler succumbed to injuries after being attacked by three Rottweilers. The violent incident, leaving the family in profound mourning. Despite the anguish, Pringle finds solace in believing that her little girl and her own mother, who suddenly passed away in 2015, are now together as her guardian angels.

"Now, they're my angel," Pringle said. "Honestly, I just have to look at the blessings in all of this. It's hard enough as it is. I'm blessed that they're with each other, neither one of them are here, and they can guide me."

Pringle fondly recalls A'Daya's fighting spirit, having faced the challenges of a premature birth head-on. Despite her small size, A'Daya's personality shone brightly. "She was full of personality, always smiling, always dancing. That was her favorite thing to do. When you turn the music on, she was going to be the first one up, bopping and dancing," remembered Pringle.

The mourning mother is now tasked with preserving her daughter's memory and being strong for her 4-year-old son, who was deeply bonded with his sister. Enduring the loss of their nightly snuggles has been a brutal adjustment to reality. "They're hard. One night I’m okay. One night, I’m on the floor. One night, I'm all over the place," Pringle expressed. "She would ask me for a forehead kiss and then a kiss right here on the lips. Then she would make go and do the same for Remi [her brother] even if he didn't express wanting a kiss," Pringle added.

Addressing the specifics of the attack, Pringle stressed that her daughter's face and body remained intact, preserving the child's appearance even after the horrific event. "I saw my baby, and I laid with my baby until I couldn't anymore, and her beautiful face was her beautiful face," she said.

Pringle is also planning to launch a nonprofit in A'Daya's honor to increase awareness and support other families to prevent similar tragedies.

"She was a light to everybody, my family, to everyone that met her, she was a gift. She was a temporary gift," Pringle said.

A'Daya is scheduled to be laid to rest next Friday. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to assist with funeral expenses. Pringle also noted that authorities, while still investigating, have elected not to file charges, concluding the incident was accidental.

Houston BARC's confirmed with FOX 26 that the three Rottweilers were euthanized, and their specimen was sent to a lab to test for rabies.