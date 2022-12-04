article

Officials say a resident was rescued after getting trapped during a house fire in northeast Houston overnight Sunday.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

It happened a little after 5:15 a.m. in the 8800 block of Shady Dr. where responding firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the home.

Crews began an offensive attack to put out the flames and when they heard people might be trapped, calls were made for additional units.

An unidentified man was found inside and pulled out of the home by firefighters. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

At last check, the cause of the fire was still being investigated, but arson units arrived to determine it.