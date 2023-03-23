article

Houston Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Tactical Operations Division needs your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Jack Joseph Williams, who is wanted for sexual assault, continuous violence against family, attempted sexual assault and stalking.

Officials said back on January 7, officers received a report of sexual assault, continuous violence against family, attempted sexual assault and stalking that occurred in the 4300 block of Cavalcade.

During the incident, authorities stated the victim made an outcry and detectives learned that Willaims committed multiple assaults on numerous occasions.

Williams is described as a Black male, with brown eyes, black and grey hair, and a goatee.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.