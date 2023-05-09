A Houston man and repeat sexual offender has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for two separate sexual assault attacks.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office announced in a press release, Florian S. Kroll, 33, was sentenced Friday for two attacks that happened a day apart from each other.

Florian Kroll (Photo courtesy of Harris County DA's Office)

Back on Jan 15, 2020, authorities said he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl as she walked home from school in north Houston. The following day, the DA's office said Kroll sexually assaulted a woman inside an elevator at an H-E-B in the Heights.

Officials said he pleaded guilty so will not be able to appeal the conviction or prison sentences, which will run concurrently.

The 33-year-old also had a previous criminal history, where he was convicted for indecent exposure with a child in an unrelated 2015 case. He served two years in prison for that and at the time of his arrest in 2020, failed to register as a sex offender.