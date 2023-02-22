A woman was shot in the chest after a group of suspects started shooting into her east Houston home.

It happened around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday and a young boy who lives nearby says he knew exactly what to do when it happened.

"Because fireworks sound less than gunshots, and they happen once a month, once a week here," he replied.

Police say anywhere from 4 to 6 suspects walked up to the home on San Angelo Street and fired more than 25 shots.

A woman in her late 50s who was in the home with her husband and grandson was hit in the chest.

We spoke to people in the neighborhood who were too scared to show their faces, but they told FOX 26 that their street has been terrorized with gunshots and illegal activity lately.

"It started when they moved here," one woman said about the home that was shot into. "In July they had the same thing happen and bullets came through my bedroom over here."

Another resident who also wanted to remain anonymous echoed these concerns,

"You never know what's going to happen, you could be outside with your family with little kids there are always kids on their bicycles, it's not safe for anybody to be out in general because it's a constant thing," she said.

Paramedics rushed the woman who was shot to the hospital and at last check, she was in stable condition and expected to survive.

However, these residents say they're fearful of what's happening in that community, and they hope law enforcement hears their concerns and steps up patrols in their area.