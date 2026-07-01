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Senate hopeful Talarico proposes major increase in minimum wage

By
FOX 26 Houston
Texas Politics
Published July 1, 2026 7:21 PM CDT
Published July 1, 2026 7:21 PM CDT
Texas candidate for US Senate calls for increase in minimum wage
Texas candidate for US Senate calls for increase in minimum wage

Texas candidate for US Senate calls for increase in minimum wage

Texas' Democrat US Senate candidate James Talarico made a call for a dramatic increase in minimum wage. FOX 26's Greg Groogan shares what the candidate had to say during a Houston meet-and-greet.

The Brief

    • Texas Democrat for U.S. Senate James Talarico calls for more than doubling the minimum wage.
    • Talarico says the U.S. can't be a "moral nation" with so many receiving inadequate pay.
    • Republican nominee Ken Paxton sued the Biden Administration to stop elevation of minimum pay.

HOUSTON - In the hotly contested Texas race for U.S. Senate, the closely linked issues of pay and affordability are drawing major attention, with Democrat James Talorico pushing for a dramatic increase in the minimum wage.

"$15 is not going to be enough," said Talarico, suggesting a more than 100% increase from the current rate long mired at $7.25 per hour. 

TX race for US Senate: Talarico proposes min. wage increase

What they're saying:

During a "meet and greet" gathering at Mikki's Soul Food Café in Houston's historic Third Ward, Talarico suggested suffering is widespread in the Lone Star State among workers whose pay checks fail to completely cover the costs of rent, food, energy and transportation.

"The fact that we haven't raised the minimum wage in almost 20 years — it's criminal. This is the wealthiest country on earth. People are working full-time, I mean full-time jobs. The woman I was with earlier is a grandmother. She has three grandkids she helps support. Two of them have autism and need special services. I mean, she's about to be evicted because she was late on her payment. I don't know. You can't have a moral country when you let people like that struggle," said Talarico.

The other side:

Talarico's position on statutory elevation of wages appears to be the exact opposite of his Republican opponent, Ken Paxton, who in 2022 sued the Biden administration to stop mandatory minimum pay of $15 per hour for federal contractors contending the rate hike would inflict "widespread havoc on the economy and actually reduce overall employment.

Featured

Paxton vs. Talarico: Here's how they stack up in the latest poll
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Paxton vs. Talarico: Here's how they stack up in the latest poll

The latest poll from The Texas Politics Project shows an extremely close race between Attorney General Ken Paxton and state Rep. James Talarico for U.S. Senate.

The Source: FOX 26 was present when Talarico visited Mikki's Soul Food Cafe in Houston.

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