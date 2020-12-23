Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Al Green share opinions on COVID relief bill

In what many viewed has a veto threat, President Donald lambasted the latest Covid-19 relief compromise, claiming it was stuffed with unnecessary spending completely unrelated to recovery from the pandemic.

"It's a disgrace. Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists, and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it," said Trump.

The President's criticism was echoed here in the Lone Star State by Texas Senator Ted Cruz who cast his vote against the bi-partisan deal which contains $900 million dollars in aid related to Coronavirus suffering.

"There was a lot of waste in there, a lot of money that had nothing to do with this crisis. I think it's important to be providing relief for people who are hurting from this crisis, but it shouldn't be an excuse to just blow the budget out and spend on every foreign nation you can think of, every lobbyist’s dream. I think that's a broken process," said Cruz.

In an unlikely turn of events, Democrats are now supporting the President's call to more than triple the direct stimulus payment to hard-pressed Americans

Houston Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia tweeted "I would go back to Washington tonight to get $2000 for my District."

"Because it's about putting money in people's pockets so that they can decide whether to pay the rent, buy the groceries, buy the hot spot for the wi-fi so that their child can learn at school, so it's choices they have to make, but they don't have the dollars," said Garcia in an interview with FOX 26.

Whether it's $2000 or $600, Democratic Congressman Al Green says the need for relief is both urgent and overdue.

"They paid their tax dollars into the coffer and they believe it is time for them to receive some help. There are many people who are about to be evicted. We have got to help pay that rent," said Green.

If the President chooses to veto the relief package, Congress will be faced with either over-riding his objection or heading back to the drawing board, further delaying the delivery of financial aid to millions in need.