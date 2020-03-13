Sen. Ted Cruz extends self-quarantine after interaction with 2nd COVID-19 patient

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz says he is extending his self-quarantine after learning he came in contact with a second person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Cruz initially decided to self-quarantine at his Texas home after he shook hands with a person infected with COVID-19 at a political conference.

His self-quarantine for the first case ended yesterday afternoon, but then last night he learned he had a second interaction on March 3 with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

He says he feels fine and has no symptoms, but is extending his self-quarantine to March 17 out of an abundance of caution.

Sen. Cruz released this statement on Friday:

“My self-quarantine ended yesterday afternoon. I still have no symptoms and feel fine, and I was looking forward to taking my family out to dinner tonight.

“Unfortunately, last night I was informed I had a second interaction with an individual who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19.

“On March 3, I met in my D.C. office with Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Vox Party in Spain. We met for about 20 minutes, sitting together at a conference table. We shook hands twice and took pictures together.

“My understanding is that Mr. Abascal tested positive for COVID-19 last night. His staff have informed us that he was asymptomatic at the time of our meeting and that several days after our meeting he had extended interactions with another individual who has also tested positive.

“I’m still not feeling any symptoms. I’m consulting with medical officials. But, for the same reasons I initially self-quarantined—out of an abundance of caution and to give everyone peace of mind—I am extending the self-quarantine to March 17, a full fourteen days from my meeting with Mr. Abascal.

“COVID-19 is a serious public health hazard. All of us should resist panic, and we should listen to the doctors and the science. Medical professionals tell us social distancing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of this virus, and we should take every step possible to protect our health and be safe.”

