Tejano star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez performed a record-breaking, sold-out Houston rodeo concert on Feb. 26, 1995. The performance brought in an audience of more than 61,000 people to the Houston Astrodome. Selena was tragically murdered a month later.



Thirty years ago today, Tejano star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez performed a record-breaking, sold-out Houston rodeo concert at the Astrodome.

Selena's record-breaking Houston rodeo concert

By the numbers:

The iconic Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo performance on Feb. 26, 1995 brought in an audience of more than 61,000 people to the dome. It was her third year in a row performing at the rodeo.

Big picture view:

It was the last televised concert she ever performed. A month later, she was murdered.

The setlist:

Selena wore the legendary purple jumpsuit to perform her hits like "Amor Prohíbido," "Como La Flor" and "Si Una Vez."

She also sang a disco medley which included "I Will Survive," "Funkytown" and "Last Dance."

Selena's lasting legacy

The backstory:

The Texas native was shot to death on March 30, 1995, when she was only 23 years old.

Despite her early death, her legacy and her music continue to be celebrated.

Mexican singer Selena performing in concert; one month later she would be shot and killed by Yolanda Saldivar, the pres. of her fan club, after confronting her on charges that she was embezzling funds. (Photo by Arlene Richie/Getty Images) Expand

In 2017, around 4,500 fans gathered on Vine Street in Hollywood to pay tribute to Selena as she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A Hollywood Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman said the size of the crowd broke the previously held record.

In Corpus Chrisi, where Selena lived, fans can visit tributes to her. There's a Selena Museum containing some of her famous stage outfits, photos of her childhood, and other mementos from her career. She has a star on the Texas Walk of Fame. The Fiesta de la Flor, a celebration of her life and legacy, had a five-year run in the city before the final event in 2019.

In 2020, Selena was inducted into the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trail of Fame.

In 2021, the biopic "Selena" was added to the Library of Congress National Film Registry. The movie starring Jennifer Lopez was released two years after Selena's murder and told the story of her rise to fame and tragic death.