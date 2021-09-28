Selena Quintanilla comic book now available exclusively in Houston

The popularity of queen of Tejano music continues to reign supreme. Texas native Selena Quintanilla now has her very own comic book detailing her life.

TidalWave Comics released the variants on September 25 for Texas retailer Bedrock City Comics.

The comic book is the newest biography to its popular "Female Force" series focused on women who make an impact around the world.



This marks the first time the publisher released a Spanish version with the English comic book. The book was released this week in honor of "Hispanic Heritage Month".



The variants are only available in store at Bedrock City’s six locations in the Houston area or on their website.



Each comic book is sold at $5.99 each & they’ve also got two packs if you want to double up.

