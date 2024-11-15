Second suspect charged for murder on Leona Street in Downtown Houston

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a 23-year-old in Downtown Houston.

Houston police report 18-year-old Isaiah Ray Williams has been charged with murder for the killing of Sostenos Briones, 23, at 1550 Leona Street on Sept. 26.

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect arrested in September Downtown Houston murder

Officers arrived at an apartment complex and found Briones dead in the breezeway between the parking garage and an apartment building. According to officials, he suffered from blunt force trauma to his torso.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Isaiah Ray Williams (Source: Houston Police Department)

Investigators previously identified 21-year-old Enrique Malaquias Bonilla as another suspect in the murder. He was arrested on Thursday and also charged with murder. Police say he admitted to his role in Briones' death.

Houston police report Williams turned himself in on Thursday and was booked in the Harris County Jail.