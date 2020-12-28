Second stimulus check calculator: Here's how much you could receive

article

President Donald Trump has signed a massive pandemic relief and government-funding measure which will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.

The president signed the deal Sunday night despite slamming the bill’s stimulus checks of $600.

Last week, President Trump, in a video posted on Twitter, called on Congress to increase the $600 stimulus payments contained in the bill to $2,000 per person, or $4,000 for married couples.

Lawmakers now have breathing room to continue debating whether the relief checks should be as large as the president has demanded.

The Democratic-led House supports the larger checks and is set to vote on the issue Monday, but it’s expected to be ignored by the Republican-held Senate where spending faces opposition. For now, the administration can only begin work sending out the $600 payments.

The Omni Calculator offers a Stimulus Check Calculator to help you determine who much stimulus money you might receive.

The package also keeps the government funded through September and restores unemployment benefits that expired last week.

Those restored unemployment benefits will keep going for another 11 weeks with an extra $300 per week.

