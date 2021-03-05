SeaWorld San Antonio opens for Spring Break, continues requiring masks

article

In a press release Friday, SeaWorld announced they would be opening daily for Spring Break while maintaining CDC recommended guidelines. Their parks are ready to host guests for safe fun thrills, and of course, amazing animals, according to Sea World.

SeaWorld says out of an abundance of caution and in keeping consistent with CDC guidelines, they will continue their enhanced health and safety measures, including masks for all guests age two and older.

SeaWorld

SeaWorld says the park will be open daily for Spring Break operation from March 6 through March 21, with hours being from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Seaworld announced that guests looking for adventure can feel the rush of the park’s newest thrilling ride, The Texas Stingray, the longest, tallest, and fastest wooden roller coaster in Texas.

The Texas Stingray joins a lineup of other rides including WaveBreaker: The Rescue Coaster, The Great White, and The Steel Eel.

SeaWorld also says animal lovers will be in awe as they learn about amazing marine animals and come face to face with penguins, dolphins, sharks, beluga whales, and more in the park’s many up-close animal-interaction programs.

Aquatica

SeaWorld also announced Aquatica San Antonio will re-open for the 2021 season with daily Spring Break operation March 6th through 14, with hours being from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Seaworld said in a press release:

"Guests can experience the all-new Tonga Twister waterslides — the first of their kind in Texas where guests zip through AquaLucent™ tubes surrounded by stunning light effects and in-ride music. The Aquatica experience is not complete without a ride on Stingray Falls – the only ride of its kind in the world and Aquatica’s signature attraction – where guests can take rafts down twists and turns to an underwater grotto and come face-to-fin with stingrays and tropical fish"

The park also says for a resort-like experience, guests can reserve a cabana for the entire day that provides privacy, shade, and exclusive food service.

Safety

SeaWorld says it is committed to the health and safety of its guests, employees, and the animals in their care.

