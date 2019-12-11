Search for suspect in death of Nassau Bay police sergeant

SWAT and multiple law enforcement agencies are at a home in southeast Houston where authorities believe a suspect in the death of a Nassau Bay police sergeant has barricaded himself.

Police say Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was hit and killed by a fleeing suspect's vehicle during a traffic stop around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Law enforcement agencies are on Shelby Circle in the Sunnyside area where authorities believe the suspect has barricaded himself in his mother's home.

Authorities were waiting for a search warrant and then a SWAT team was called in.

The suspect is described only as a young black male, early 20s, and wearing a hoodie. The suspect reportedly fled the crash scene with a handcuff around one wrist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.