Seabrook police seeking public’s help finding missing teenager

The Seabrook Police Department needs your help locating a missing teenager.

Authorities are looking for Kamrin “Eva” Bushey, 17, who has been missing since June 15. She was last seen early in the morning at her home wearing an orange shirt with khaki shorts.

Officials said Bushey is 4 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 180 pounds with auburn hair and green eyes.

Bushey also has additional identifying marks including a 5-inch scar on the inside of her right forearm, a tattoo that says “love” on the knuckles of her left hand with three tattooed dots on her middle finger. She also has a tattoo of an ice cream cone on one of her legs, along with multiple lip piercings.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kamrin “Eva” Bushey should contact Seabrook Police Det. Ojeda at (281) 291-5613 or by calling Seabrook Police Dispatch at (281) 291-5610.